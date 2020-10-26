TSO Performs In Your Living Room

In August, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) was forced to make the heartbreaking announcement that, for the first time in more than 20 years, the group will not be able to tour during this holiday season. However… the critically acclaimed, progressive rock group is keeping its rock holiday tradition alive via the magic of its first-ever livestream event, Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live In Concert, on Friday, December 18.

TSO will be performing an all-new staging of its beloved album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, bringing together members of both the East and West bands for the first time since 2000 when TSO first began touring with two full groups. In addition to the full album concert, fans will view special pre-show content including behind-the-scenes footage and classic interview segments. Christmas Eve and Other Stories features such TSO classics as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Promises To Keep,” “This Christmas Day,” “Ornament,” and the epic “Old City Bar.”

Tickets are now on sale, and in keeping with the TSO tradition of offering huge entertainment value for a low ticket price, advance tickets for TSO’s Christmas Eve and Other Stories Live In Concert will be offered as a family-friendly $30 all-in ticket. For fans unable to view the livestream’s debut on Fri., Dec. 18, TSO will make the performance available for streaming on-demand through midnight on Sunday, Dec. 20. For more details and to purchase tickets and packages, visit trans-siberian.com.