TSO Tour Announced & I’m Not Happy!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce Dates For 2022 Holiday Tour but they aren’t coming to South Florida! What gives???? It’s a sure sign that summer is coming to an end – Trans-Siberian Orchestra announcing their holiday tour schedule. This year’s show is billed as The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO And More. The massive 60-city tour kicks off Nov. 16th in Green Bay, WI and wraps up Dec. 30th in San Antonio, TX. Most dates include both Matinee and Evening performances. Tickets go on sale to fan club members next week, and to the general public on Friday, Sept. 16th. Have you ever seen TSO live? Think they’ll ever do a non-holiday tour?