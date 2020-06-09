Hey TSO fans! You could win $1,000 for yourself + $1,000 for your local UnitedWay COVID-19 Relief Fund with the #TSOPlayAlong2020!

Here’s how:

Step 1 – DOWNLOAD SHEET MUSIC

Download the sheet music and track of “Siberian Sleigh Ride” that is missing their instrument’s part by visiting Sheet Music Direct. From there, follow the directions to sign up for Hal Leonard’s My Library and download the music (it’s free)!

Step 2 – PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT

Use the sheet music and backing track to rehearse your performance.

Step 3 – TURN IT TO ELEVEN

Record a video playing their part to the track. Get creative (fans for wind-effect, giant amps allowed, lasers discouraged for in-home use)!

Step 4 – BECOME A VIDEO STAR

Upload the video to YouTube using the tag #TSOPlayAlong2020 so that everyone can see your skills! Be sure to share it on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the hashtag (be sure to make sure your post is public)!

Step 5 – SIT BACK & WATCH THE LEADERBOARD

DEADLINE

The winning video will be selected on August 1st, 2020. Those interested in participating are encouraged to post their video as soon as possible and ask their friends, family and/or followers to watch and like their favorite entries!

PRIZE

The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 American Express gift card (buy a new amp, donate to a cause, pay a bill, whatever they like. it’s up to them), PLUS, TSO will match the value of your gift card and donate to the UnitedWay COVID-19 Relief Fund, and you get to choose where it goes from there! Choose the national organization, or a local chapter of UnitedWay to benefit your own community or one greatly affected by COVID-19.