Tsunami in Indonesia kills Hundreds Including Members of a Band

Rescue teams in Indonesia are using heavy machinery and their bare hands to search for survivors after a tsunami which has reportedly killed more than 280 people.

Nearly 12-thousand people living along the coast were forced to evacuate and around one-thousand people are injured. Dozens of people are still missing.

The unexpected disaster has also destroyed more than 700 hundred buildings. People continue to evacuate amid the debris and cluttered roads as high-tide warnings extend until Wednesday.

The tsunami crashed into the stage during a performance that turned deadly.

Rock band Seventeen was playing an intimate seaside concert when the wave swept in.

Two of the band’s members were killed along with their road manager and a crew member according to local reports.

More than 200 deaths were reported across the country.