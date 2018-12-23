Tsunami Kills 200+, Wreaks Havoc on Indonesia

At least 222 people lost their lives in Indonesia on Saturday, and hundreds of others are injured or remain missing, after a tsunami hit the coastline of the Indonesian islands of west Java and Sumatra on Saturday without warning.

According to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a public relations official with Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency, 843 people are injured.

The tsunami was apparently triggered through a combination of underwater landslides created by the eruption of the Krakatoa volcano between Java and Sumatra.

Despite being the country most affected by a 2004 tsunami that killed thousands, he says that Indonesia still lacks effective warning equipment and procedures. He adds, “We need multi-hazard early warning system. And we need lots of it.”

The tsunami has destroyed at least 558 houses. It also damaged nine hotels, 60 restaurants as well as 350 boats.

Kathy Mueller, a spokeswoman with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Indonesia, says that her organization expects the death toll to continue to rise.

The Red Cross teams is already providing basic household items, as well as clean water and equipment to help clear away debris, according to Mueller.