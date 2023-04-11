Tupperware May Be Going Out of Business

A longtime kitchen staple could be going away.

According to officials with Tupperware, the food-storage company may be going out of business.

The company issued a filing last week saying it has “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

“Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position,” Tupperware CEO Miguel Fernandez said in a press release. “The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position.”

