Tupperware sales explode amid pandemic

An old brand, all but completely forgotten, has seen a resurgence amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tupperware once relied on social get-togethers as the popular food storage containers found their way into millions of households. Now, social distancing is fueling demand as more meals are eaten at home. After posting negative sales five of the past six years, ABC News reports Tupperware sales have quadrupled to $34.4 million in the company’s most recent fourth quarter. Have you been eating at home more since the pandemic struck? Will you continue to do so? What other old staples has your family brought back? Maybe family game night? Has spending more time together led to more household stress? How are you dealing with that?