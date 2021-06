This looks so good! Josh Peck is starring in a “Turner and Hooch” TV series for Disney+, playing the son of the character Tom Hanks played in the original. And Josh recently said he’s going to do his best to get Tom to appear on the show. But if he does, it’ll have to be in a flashback . . . because Tom’s character is dead!! Disney+ spilled it in a new trailer, in a scene where Josh gets a letter his dad wrote for him “before he died.”