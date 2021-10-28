Turns Out He Eats More Than Just Hot Dogs!

Joey Chestnut is not a one-trick pony.

The hot dog eating champion’s next adventure will take him to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Competition on November 13.

Fat Boys is a pizza chain in the region known for its giant slices reaching two and a half feet!

And, yes, Chestnut is defending his championship title here too. He wolfed down 6.5 slices in ten minutes at the 20109 competition.

How much pizza do you think you could eat in one sitting? Do you think food competitions like this are safe?