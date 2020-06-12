TV & Movies Are Back In Production In LA!!

Television programs and movies can begin production in Los Angeles County as of Friday. Those making the entertainment will have challenges as they deal with restrictions put in place because of COVID-19.

The regulations put forth by the county include discouraged prolonged contact which means fewer fight and romantic scenes.

Studio audiences for sitcoms, talk, and game shows will consist of paid staff that will have to sit 6 feet apart from each other. The audience has to be less than 25 percent of the original capacity.

Crowd scenes are being discouraged in order to prevent coronavirus spread. Actors are required to wash their hands before scenes. Everyone on set needs to be wearing a mask or face covering and only essential personnel should be present while filming.

Do you think this will make production much harder? Which shows will be challenged the most?