‘Twilight’ Home Up For Sale

Do you ever wish you lived in the movie ‘Twilight’? Well, now is your chance – sort of! The house from the movie is up for sale.
For $350K you can own Bella Swan’s house! Sorry, no, a sexy vampire isn’t included.
The house is a modest home – 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and built in 1935 in Oregon.
If you could live in any movie, which one would you choose?

