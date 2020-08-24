Twin Brothers React to Whitney Houston Singing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’

Tim and Fred Williams are the YouTube twins that sent Phil Collins In The Air Tonight back on the charts during their segment, First Time Hearing. They have now found Whitney Houston’s 1991 Super Bowl performance of the Star Spangled Banner. They were so taken aback by her vocals they had to stop in mid-performance. One twin described her voice as switchin gears like a car, she has a manual voice. They were referring to how she switched in between notes and tones. They wanted to know how she sang like that with a smile on her face. At the end, all they could say was, she did that. What song from the 90’s would you want to see them react to?