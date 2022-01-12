Twin Panda Cubs Make Their Debut At Tokyo Zoo

The Tokyo Zoo has a new star attraction – the panda twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei.

The twin cubs were born six months ago, and were introduced to the public for the first time this week.

Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei are the first panda twins ever born at the zoo. Because giant pandas typically only take care of one cub at a time, one of them had to be raised in an incubator.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, zoo guests are only able to enter the panda exhibit six at a time, and stay for just one minute. Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei will only be on display for two hours a day.

