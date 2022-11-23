Twinkies Candy Canes Drop

Candy cane lovers now have another flavor to enjoy.

Twinkies recently released the limited-edition Twinkies flavored canes for the holidays.

They are yellow and white, come in boxes of 12 and are flavored to taste like the iconic snack.

The Twinkies candy canes are available in-store at Dollar General and Michaels locations.

You can also purchase them from the Blair Candy website with other unique candy cane flavors, including Starburst, Thin Mint, Hawaiian Punch and hot dog.

Have you ever eaten a novelty candy cane? What flavor?