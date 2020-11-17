Twins React to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

You may remember Tim and Fred Williams as the infamous twins who never heard of Phil Collins In The Air Tonight. Their YouTube channel is about them hearing songs for the first time and capturing their genuine reaction. The latest song they chose is Mariah’s All I Want for Christmas. One problem. Their fans do not believe they never heard the song before. One person wrote, this song is basically unavoidable Another person wrote, I’m sorry but how do you not know this song. It’s literally everywhere from Halloween to Christmas every year. Someone else said, C’mon fellas if you’ve been to a mall at least once during the holiday season, you’ve heard this. Is it possible they never heard the song before? Do you think they used the song to get views to their YouTube channel?