Twitter slams Jermaine Dupri after he reveals in new documentary that he cheated on Janet Jackson

KMazur/WireImage for Virgin Records

Jermaine Dupri dated Janet Jackson from 2002 to 2009, and in the Janet Jackson documentary that aired over the weekend on A&E, the So So Def records founder admitted that he cheated on the five-time Grammy winner.

“One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women,” Dupri said. “Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird…and uhh, just you know…I was a man,” Dupri revealed before letting out a boisterous laugh.

In the documentary, Jackson said that during their relationship, JD failed to spend enough time with her.

“He was a workaholic and he was constantly working. I would not see him for like three weeks, a month,” the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer commented. “As soon as he would come in, he would go to the club. And it’s like carve out just a little time for me…, and it was hard for him to do. His girlfriend was his work.”

Dupri, who composed and produced hits for Mariah Carey, Usher and many more, worked as a producer on two of Janet’s solo albums: 20 Y.O. in 2006, and Discipline in 2008.

As Dupri’s comments were heard in the documentary, several fans ripped him on Twitter.

“Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her?!,” one fan tweeted.

Another person wrote, “Jermaine Dupri had JANET. JACKSON…and STILL cheated. BECAUSE he was with Janet. STOP GIVING THESE SMEDIUM UGLIES CHANCES”

A third fan could not believe that Jermaine left Janet to go to a nightclub.

“You had the baddest and folded for a groupie in the club???

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.