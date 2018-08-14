Two airboats collide in Everglades

A private airboat and a biologist’s airboat from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FFWCC) collided with one another in the Everglades on Tuesday.

Rescue units were dispatched to the scene around 1 p.m., and two women, one from each boat were injured.

The two women are reportedly in stable condition at Broward Health Medical center.

However, one of the women suffered a minor facial injury, according to BSO.

BSO confirmed via Twitter that the Broward Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit are currently investigating the crash.

