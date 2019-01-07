Two Americans Among Those Arrested for Allegedly Fighting for ISIS in Syria

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces say they have arrested two American men who are believed to be ISIS fighters.

The two men identified as Warren Christopher Clark (Abu Mohammad al-Ameriki) and Zaid Abed al-Hamid (Abu Zaid al-Ameriki) were captured by the militia in Syria Sunday.

The two were captured with a group of suspected fighters including those from Ireland and those from Pakistan. While the agency reported that Clark is originally from Houston, Texas, they gave no clue to where al-Hamid is originally from.

The White House announced that they were withdrawing 2,000 troops from the area last month after believing that ISIS was defeated in Syria.

A spokesman from the Pentagon says they are aware of the allegations and have launched an investigation into them:

“We are aware of open source reports of reportedly American citizens currently in custody who were believed to be fighting for ISIS. However, we are unable to confirm this information at this time,” Commander Sean Robertson said.

CNN reported that SDF has more than 700 foreign terrorist fighters in custody from at least 40 countries.

At least one other American was released by US forces in October after the SDF arrested the subject on ISIS related charges and held the subject without a fair trial.