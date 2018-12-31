Two Arrested After 18 Injured at Mall

Authorities in Orlando have arrested two people who caused a mass panic in the food court of a mall during a fight.

The incident occurred Saturday at The Florida Mall.

According to the report, 50-year-old Anthony Charles Manuel and 39-year-old Jenny Ochoa got into an altercation in the food court. During the altercation, both Manuel and Ochoa knocked over chairs which hit the ground so hard it caused mass panic.

Several people in the mall scattered and began running for the exits believing the mall was under fire.

Deputies responding to the incident quickly realized the source of the sound and arrested both Manuel and Ochoa.

At least 18 people suffered injuries while rushing for the exits. Eight people were hospitalized.