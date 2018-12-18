Two Chicago Police Officers Fatally Hit by Train

Chicago’s Police Department is mourning the death of two officers hit and killed by a commuter train while responding to a call of shots fired.
A commuter train hit the officers as they crossed the tracks heading to the city’s South Side.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson identified the officers as Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, both with less than three years on the job.
They were both husbands and fathers.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ward Off Porch Pirates with High-Tech Glitter Bomb Packages WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence on Hand for SpaceX Launch at the Cape Vice President Pence on Hand for SpaceX Launch at the Cape The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/18/18 Judge: Deputies Had NO Duty to Protect Parkland Students Deputy Won’t be Charged in Crash that Left Teen Comatose for a Month
Comments