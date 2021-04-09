Two-day Protect Live Music! benefit livestream, featuring Kevin Cronin, Jerry Harrison & more, begins today

Courtesy of Consequence

The two-day virtual livestreamed music festival Protect Live Music! kicks off today, April 9, at 5 p.m. ET.

REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin and Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads are among more than 90 artists who will perform during the benefit event, which is hosted by the website Consequence — formerly Consequence of Sound — and will raise money for the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA. NIVA supports independent music venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other artists on the Protect Live Music! lineup include Bruce Hornsby, Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen‘s new band Mammoth WVH, Jon Batiste, The Melvins, The Gaslight Anthem‘s Brian Fallon, Duane Betts of Allman Betts Band, and Hearty Har, the group led by John Fogerty‘s sons Shane and Tyler.

Harrison will be teaming up with one-time Talking Heads touring guitarist Adrian Belew and Brooklyn-based group Turkuaz to play songs from his old band’s 1980 album Remain in Light.

To gain access to the streaming event, you can reserve virtual tickets by visiting Consequence.net.

The festival will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET both today and on Saturday, April 10. You can check out a full schedule of the performances at Consequence.net.

To raise money for the cause, a line of Protect Live Music! merchandise is being sold at Consequence’s online store.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.