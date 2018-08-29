Two dead following scaffolding collapse near Disney World

Wednesday morning, two construction workers fell to their deaths when a scaffolding collapsed above the sixth floor of a hotel under construction near Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

A third worker managed to hang on and climb to safety, according to first responders.

The victims have been identified as Lorenzo Zavala, 34, and Jerry Bell, 46.

The men were working between the sixth and seventh floors of a new Marriott hotel, slated to open in 2019, when the accident occurred, according to reports.

Orlando police are currently investigating the incident.

The post Two dead following scaffolding collapse near Disney World appeared first on 850 WFTL.

