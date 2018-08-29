Two dead following scaffolding collapse near Disney World

Wednesday morning, two construction workers fell to their deaths when a scaffolding collapsed above the sixth floor of a hotel under construction near Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

A third worker managed to hang on and climb to safety, according to first responders.

The victims have been identified as Lorenzo Zavala, 34, and Jerry Bell, 46.

The men were working between the sixth and seventh floors of a new Marriott hotel, slated to open in 2019, when the accident occurred, according to reports.

Fatal construction accident: 14900 blk Chelonia Pkwy./Hotel under construction/several workers on scaffold/support structure, working between 6 & 7th floors when, for reasons unknown, scaffold gave way. 2 workers fell to the ground and died on scene (more) #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/g0OLvH3dfW — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 29, 2018

Orlando police are currently investigating the incident.

