Two Dead, One Injured in Helicopter Crash

Authorities in Sebring, Florida are reporting that two people have died and one other was injured when a helicopter crashed into a mobile home park.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Highlands County.

According to the report, two people in the helicopter were killed upon impact, while one person who was on the ground at the time, was injured and rushed to the hospital.

In addition, at least one mobile was destroyed and another mobile home sustained damage.

None of the victims have been identified at this time and the severity of the injured person’s condition are also unknown.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash.