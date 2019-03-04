Two Dogs Found Abandoned in Petco Restroom

A Petco in Michigan is reporting that they believe two older dogs were abandoned by their owner inside of the store’s restroom Saturday evening.

According to the report, a store associate approached the owners of the dogs when they entered the store because the dogs had no collars and were only wearing leashes.

The owners informed the associate that they were just running into the store for a few things. The couple then walked with the dogs to the rear of the store near the dog food and the restrooms.

Sometime later store employees heard crying coming from the restroom and found that the dogs had been locked inside with the owners nowhere to be found.

The animals have since been taken to P.O.E.T. Animal Rescue where they have been placed in a foster home and are available for adoption.