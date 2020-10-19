Two Eddie Van Halen guitars to be auctioned at rock memorabilia sale in December

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Two famous guitars that belonged to the late Eddie Van Halen will be auctioned during a rock memorabilia sale scheduled for December 4-5 at the Julien’s Auctions location in Beverly Hills, California.

The instruments, which both are valued at between $40,000 and $80,000, will be part of the 2020 edition of the auction house’s annual “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘n’ Roll” sale.

The first guitar is a 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric model boasting a similar white-and-black abstract design that Eddie’s famed 1978 Van Halen I guitar had. It features taped stripes applied by Eddie himself, as well as his signature. Van Halen also initialed the guitar “VH 04” and wrote the inscription “San Antonio Texas/9-28-04” on it.

The second guitar is a customized electric model that Van Halen built with his guitar tech Matt Bruck at the rock legend’s 5150 home recording studio. It feature a red body with white and black stripes designed and applied by Eddie, and a tremolo bar. In 1991, Van Halen gave the instrument to his good friend Bryan Cash, owner of Cash’s Centenary Oyster House in Shreveport, Louisiana, as a gift, and the guitar was put on display at the restaurant’s bar, and Eddie would play it when he visited.

The guitar was signed by Van Halen with the inscription: “Yo – Bryan…Let’s get shucked up…Eddie Van Halen…5150.”

Among the many other items going up for bid at the auction are a Fender Stratocaster guitar played and smashed by Nirvana‘s Kurt Cobain, a crystal-adorned white glove that belonged to Michael Jackson, a black macramé Zodiac-signs belt worn by Elvis Presley, and a Viewers’ Choice Award that Aerosmith won at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards.

By Matt Friedlander

