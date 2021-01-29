Two Endangered Tiger Cubs Born At Cleveland Zoo

Two baby tiger cubs were just born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo – and they’re not only cute, they might be crucial to the species’ survival. The Amur tiger is an endangered species, with only about 500 remaining in Russia and China. No tiger cubs had been born at the zoo in more than 20 years. The cubs, a boy, and a girl are being bottle-fed five times a day and have begun opening their eyes and walking on their own. When they’re ready, they’ll rejoin the rest of the zoo’s tiger population. Ever seen a baby tiger or lion cub? Do you think you could raise a big cat as a pet?