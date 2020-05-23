Two-Faced Kitten Born In Oregon

A rare two-faced kitten was just born in Oregon. The King family in Portland, OR noticed something special about one of the litter of kittens born Wednesday morning, naming the feline “Biscuits & Gravy” and sharing photos on Facebook. Known as Janus cats, these felines suffer a condition called disprosopus – cranial duplication. Most die within a day but some Janus cats are able to survive for years. For now, the Kings say Biscuits & Gravy is doing well and has a healthy appetite. It’s even capable of eating and meowing at the same time! Have you ever seen a two-headed animal before? What would you do if you had two heads?