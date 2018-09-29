Two FL children dead after left in hot cars

Friday, two children died in separate incidents after being left alone in hot cars, according to police.

The fire department responded to a report of a child possibly locked in a car at a gas pump around 4:50 p.m., and found a 1-year-old girl dead inside a car at a Wawa gas station, according to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Kealing.

The incident occurred in Sanford, north of Orlando, Florida.

Deputies questioned the mother and concluded that she went to work Friday morning and seemingly forgot about the girl in the vehicle, said Kealing.

A 4-year-old boy was found unconscious in a locked car and died later earlier Friday in Orlando, Florida, according to a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A bystander reportedly found the young boy in a vehicle outside a school and took him to a nearby fire rescue station.

The weather on Friday was in the low to mid-90s’.

Police have not confirmed whether the second incident was accidental.

