Two girls planned to fatally stab, drink blood of classmates at FL middle school

Central Florida Police say two middle school girls brought knives to school as part of a plot to kill classmates by cutting them up and then drinking their blood.

On Tuesday, the two girls ages 11 and 12 entered Bartow Middle School, armed with knives before they were caught, according to the Bartow Police Department.

Investigators say the girls planned to stake out a bathroom and wait for smaller students to enter.

According to the arrest affidavit released on Wednesday, the students planned to cut their victims’ throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink their victims’ blood.

The students reportedly planned to kill themselves after the attack.

The plot was foiled by administrators who found them after noticing the pair had been missing from class, police say.

The motive for the attack remains unknown at this time.