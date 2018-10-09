Two Injured in Stabbing in Belle Glade

Police are currently investigating an incident that left two people injured in Belle Glade.

The incident, police believe may have been a stabbing occurred Tuesday around 11:00 am at the Prewitt Village apartments.

Two people were taken to the hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating the assault as a minor domestic incident.

It is unclear if any arrest have been made.

