Two Injured in Stabbing in Downtown West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach Sheriffs office is currently investigating a fight that ended with two adult males suffering stab wounds. The incident occurred Monday morning at 3:09 a.m along the 200 block of Clematis Street.

Surveillance video from the scene showed several people fighting in front of two or more businesses. Several heat lamps were pushed over during the incident and at one point two adult males were stabbed.

The two males were transported to local hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

It is unclear what started the fight or how many people were involved in all, however, investigators believe the fight started with two men and alcohol played a factor.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.