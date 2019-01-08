Two Local Residents Killed in Car Crash After Vehicle Plunges into Canal

Authorities are currently investigating a car crash that left two people dead after their vehicle plunged into a canal.

The incident occurred Monday around 9:00 am on Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 170 in St. Lucie County.

Officials with Florida Highway Patrol reported that 24-year-old Katheleen Manyomaier Coe of Davenport, Florida was traveling southbound on the Turnpike when her 2018 Honda Civic collided with the back of a 2008 Jeep driven by 49-year-old Fabian Dosen. The impact of the crash pushed the Jeep into a canal where Fabian Dosen and his passenger 52-year-old Marijen Dosen were killed. Coe was uninjured in the incident.

It is unclear what caused the crash, however, authorities are still investigating.

Charges may be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation.