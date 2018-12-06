Two Marines Found After Crash, Five Still Missing

Search and rescue efforts continue off the coast of Japan where two U.S. Marine Corps aircraft collided Thursday.
Two of the seven Marines on the aircraft have been found with one reportedly in stable condition.
There are no details on the condition of the second.
The mishap occurred during a midair refueling exercise between an F/A-18 Hornet and a KC-130 fuel tanker about 55 miles from the coast of Southwest Japan.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bush 41 Final Farewell Involves Trains and Planes Calling all Dogs to Boynton Beach Oceanfront Park The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/6/18 Comedian Kevin Hart to host 2019 Oscars PGA of America leaving Palm Beach Gardens to Texas Student forced to cling to hood of allegedly drunk driver’s car
Comments