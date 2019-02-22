Two Men Steal Stroller and Diapers From Mother Shopping in Publix

Authorities are searching for two suspects who reportedly stole a stroller, diapers, and clothing from a mother as she shopped for groceries.

The incident occurred earlier this month just outside of a Publix on NE 5th Avenue.

According to the report, authorities say two men were seen on surveillance breaking into the woman’s vehicle as she shopped inside the store.

One man opened the hatch of the vehicle and pulled out the stroller while the other man grabbed items like diapers, clothes, and wipes.

The two men then went inside the store shortly after the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes these men to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.