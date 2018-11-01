Two Men Wanted for Armed Robbery in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach Police are looking for two men who robbed a shell gas station on Halloween night. According to the police, the pair stole cash and lottery tickets from the gas station located at 111 E. Woolbright Road shortly before 9 pm on Wednesday.

The police said one of the suspects was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jogging pants with three white stripes on the side and gray Nike sneakers. The other suspect wore a blue-hooded zippered sweatshirt, cargo pants and Timberland boots. Both suspects are described as black males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.