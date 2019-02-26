Two More Florida Spas Shut Down After Sex Trafficking Investigation

Authorities say they have shut down two Orlando based spas for human trafficking in addition to the Jupiter based spa after their 6-month statewide investigation.

East Spa & Massage in Winter Park and Rainbow Spa in Orlando are now closed after authorities found evidence that the spas were involved in human trafficking and providing sexual services for payment.

Police outfitted the Vero Beach branch of East spa with surveillance cameras in November and from November 30th through January 10th, authorities say they witnessed more than 140 sex acts performed for money.

It was also indicated that none of the women who worked at the spa except for the owner 49-year-old Lan Yun Ma and her sister were able to leave on their own on a daily basis. Ma regularly drove the women around “for the purpose of sexual servitude,” and was seen purchasing condoms, food, and water for East spa in Indian River County where she was responsible for the day-to-day operations.

During the investigation, authorities were also led to 27-year-old Yaping Ren who is considered to be the manager of Rainbow Spa in Orlando. Ren, Ma, and Ma’s husband Yongzhang Yan who runs the East Spa in Winter Park were seen together unloading luggage and other items at the Vero Beach spa.

Ren was also seen engaging in 10 sex acts at the Vero Beach spa while Ma was said to have engaged in at least 16.

Ma faces charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, engaging in prostitution, racketeering, and unlawful transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Ren faces charges of engaging in prostitution, deriving support from prostitution and racketeering.

Authorities reported that at this time Yan does not face any charges, however, they suspect that as the investigation continues, charges will be brought against him as well.