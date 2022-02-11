Two new Whitney Houston albums are coming in 2023, Broadway musical and Vegas show in the works

Phil Dent/Redferns

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Whitney Houston‘s death, and her estate is ensuring that we’ll be able to enjoy her music for many years to come, through the release of everything from new albums, to a Broadway show. It’s all being planned by Whitney’s estate, which has quadrupled its earnings over the past three years, Variety reports.

Most exciting for fans may be the news that two new Whitney albums will arrive in 2023, as Variety also reports. One will be the singer’s first gospel collection, while the other is a live album. The gospel collection will be a mix of unreleased tracks, some of which are live, plus songs recorded for her 1996 movie The Preacher’s Wife.

Meanwhile, the authorized biopic of Whitney, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, is due out this December, but its soundtrack will arrive a month before, reports Variety. Whitney’s mentor Clive Davis, who is co-producing the film, will also be involved in the soundtrack.

ALso, the estate is already working on a Broadway musical adaptation and is in talks to create a “Cirque-like” Whitney destination show in Las Vegas. A cosmetics line is expected to launch around the same time as the film.

Finally, starting today, you can purchase a Whitney Funko Pop Icon figure, exclusively at Target.

Pat Houston, the president of the Whitney Houston Estate, tells Variety, “Whitney would certainly be proud of the direction and momentum we have established for her brand: re-introducing her legacy to a new generation [by] capitalizing on the opportunities that continuously represent her gift in the best light.”

