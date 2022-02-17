“Two odd, lonely children, reaching for eternity”: Watch trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘ELVIS’

Warner Bros. Pictures

The trailer has arrived for ELVIS, Baz Lurhann‘s movie about the King of Rock ‘n Roll and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The trailer begins with a voiceover by Tom Hanks, who plays Parker, intoning, “There are some who’d make me out to be the villain of this here story.” He then muses, “Are you born with destiny, or does it just come knocking at your door?”

Footage follows of Elvis as a kid being exposed to gospel music, and then a pre-stardom Elvis, played by Austin Butler, taking the stage at the Louisiana Hayride in 1954. We hear Parker say, “At that moment, I saw that skinny boy transform into a superhero.”

What follows shows that the movie appears to cover Elvis’ entire life — his early success, the Army, Priscilla, the Comeback Special, the Vegas years and more — with Parker there to guide him.

At the end of the trailer, Parker says to Elvis, “We are the same, you and I! Two odd, lonely children, reaching for eternity.”

ELVIS arrives in theaters on June 24.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.