Two Out-of-State College Football Players Shot and Robbed in Miami

Two Texas A&M University college students are currently recovering in the hospital after they were shot and robbed while visiting Florida for spring break.

The incident occurred Saturday just before 5:30 a.m at an undisclosed location in Miami.

According to the report, the players, Jay Bias and Xavier Morris, are currently recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The school’s head coach and athletic director will join the players and their families while they recover.

It is unclear if authorities are currently searching for a suspect or if they have a suspect in custody.

 

