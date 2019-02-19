Two Parents Arrested After Putting Remains of 3-Year-Old in Bucket of Acid

Two parents have been arrested for attempting to conceal the death of one of their children by putting her body in a bucket of acid in their home.

The couple was arrested Thursday after authorities received an anonymous tip that led them to the discovery.

According to the report, the 3-year-old reportedly drowned while no one was watching her. Her parents, who have not been identified by police, then placed her body in a bucket of acid which they then hid in their bedroom closet.

The couple’s four other children have been placed in the care of protective services.