Two people shot during local High School Football Game

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office confirmed two people were shot during the football game at Palm Beach Central High School Friday night.

Police say one victim was found on the property and the second was taken to a hospital by a friend. Both victims are being treated at local hospitals. They are adult men and not students in the Palm Beach County School System. It should be noted that this was not a random act of violence.

