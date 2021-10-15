Two Previously Unreleased David Bowie Tracks Leaked Ahead Of New Box Set

Two previously unreleased tracks from a ‘lost’ David Bowie album have leaked ahead of an upcoming box set release.

“Karma Man” and “Silly Boy Blue” were shared on Friday. Both are re-recordings of early Bowie tunes, made for his ‘lost’ 2001 album Toy.

Toy will be included in the upcoming box set David Bowie Five: Brilliant Adventures (1992-2001), due out Nov. 26th. It will also get an individual release sometime next year.

What made Bowie so influential for such a long time? Why do you think Toy was never released?