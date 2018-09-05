Two priests caught having sex in car near Miami playground, says police

Monday afternoon, two men who identify as Catholic priests were arrested after police say they were having oral sex in a parked car in South Beach.

Diego Berrio, 39, and Edwin Giraldo Cortez, 30, face a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior

Cortez faces an additional charge of indecent exposure.

An officer reportedly found Berrio and Cortez having sex in a black Volkswagen parked across from a park.

The incident occurred around 3:30 with the officer noting in the arrest report that the men were in full view of pedestrians due the lack of tinting in the vehicle’s windows.

Miami Beach police officers say the rental car was parked on Ocean Driver in front of Lummus Park and the Art Deco hotels which is walking distance from a children’s play area.

The two men appeared in bond court Tuesday and were released from jail that evening.

The arresting officer recorded the arrest on his body-camera, but it remains unclear at this time whether the footage will be released.

