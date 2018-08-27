Two Rescued After Being Trapped in Home by Attacking Dog

Fire rescue personnel in West Palm Beach has rescued two people who reported that they were trapped inside their apartment by their dog.

The incident occurred Monday morning at the 800 block of 19th St near Division Avenue.

According to the report, the dog bit the man and the woman before they were able to lock themselves in a separate room of the second-story apartment.

Fire officials used a ladder to get two people out of the apartment before they were able to secure the animal.

It is unclear what led to the attack or what authorities plan to do with the dog.

