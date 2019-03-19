Two South Fla. Men May be Charged with Disturbing Nesting Bald Eagles

Two South Florida men may face criminal charges for disturbing a pair of nesting bald eagles in suburban West Palm Beach and now the eagles’ nest is gone.

Officials say they were doing construction work that disturbed the eagles and continued the work even after they were warned to stop it.

The bald eagles’ nest was in a large tree right at the end of a street and neighbors grew fond of watching and photographing the eagles.

The FWC confirmed that a pair of bald eagles were building a nest, and they determined that the eagles were disturbed and agitated by some construction work that was taking place at the site of an apartment complex—Mango Cove—being built nearby.

Under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, anything that could cause a disturbance to the eagles and cause them to abandon their nest is prohibited within a 660 foot buffer zone of the nest site.

So FWC issued written warnings to people in charge to halt the work.

But according to the FWC report, even after that warning, the construction work started up again, and now FWC says two people involved in the project could face charges.

Neighbors are hoping the pair will return soon and start building another nest in the area.