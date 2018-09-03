Two stabbed at West Palm Beach bar in unprovoked attack

Two employees are recovering after a man reportedly stabbed them at a popular bar in West Palm Beach, Saturday morning.

Thomas Williamson of Jupiter, Florida attacked two Te Mana Kava Bar employees around 1 a.m., according to WPB police.

Police say the two employees came across Williamson who was leaning against a wall near the woman’s restroom.

The employees attempted to check on his well-being when the 26-year-old swinging his fists and fighting the pair, according to police.

One worker noticed blood coming from the top of his neck, and the other worker noticed a cut on his back, said police.

Authorities discovered a box cutter in Williamson’s possession.

One of the two employees went to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police charged Williamson with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted homicide.

