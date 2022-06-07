Two-week KISS Kruise XI to feature performances by Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford, Buckcherry & more

Courtesy of Sixthman

The lineup has been announced for the 11th annual installment of The KISS Kruise, a two-part event scheduled for October 24-29 and October 29-November 3.

Both cruises, which will feature what’s billed as KISS’ “final onboard performances,” set sail from Los Angeles and will stop at Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, before returning to port.

Week one of the 2022 KISS Kruise will also include performances by Dokken, featuring a reunion with founding guitarist George Lynch; Warrant; L.A. Guns; former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick; Heart by Heart, a group featuring Heart‘s original rhythm section; and an “All Hands on Deck Super Jam” featuring Lita Ford and other guests.

The bill for the cruise’s second week includes Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Kulick, Stryper, Vixen, and an “All Hands on Deck Super Jam” featuring ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and other musicians.

During both weeks, KISS will play multiple concerts, including an unmasked pool-deck set for all KISS Navy members and a masked electric indoor concert.

Those who purchase tickets for The KISS Kruise XI will receive engraved commemorative gifts, and will get to take part in two on-board activities with KISS and two on-board activities with each of the band’s members.

Other activities and attractions include a KISS memorabilia exhibit, autograph sessions with some of the performers and themed costume parties.

KISS fans who purchases tickets for both weeks will be rewarded with “an exclusive laminate, a poster signed by KISS, happy hour … with KISS, and an exclusive KISS Kruise XI two-timer t-shirt.”

Week two of this year’s KISS Kruise, which was announced first, is sold out. As for the October 24-29 cruise, presale tickets will be available starting June 16, one day before the public on-sale date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.