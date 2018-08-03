Two Women Caught of Surveillance Using Stolen Credit Card

Investigators in Pembroke Pines are currently searching for two women who are believed to have used a stolen credit card at a local store.

The incident took place on July 12th at a Publix, near Northwest 160th Avenue and Pines Boulevard.

According to the report, the two women pictured went to the L’andolo Furniture & Art store earlier that day and distracted an employee before stealing her credit cards.

The employee told authorities that the two women inquired about different pieces of furniture in the store and as the sales associate helped one of the women, the other one stayed behind in a section of the store where the employee left her purse and other belongings.

The woman then went through the employee’s purse and stole several of her credit cards before both women left the store.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

