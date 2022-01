Madea is coming out of retirement next month in the Netflix movie “A Madea Homecoming”. Tyler Perry says he brought her back because, quote, “I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is . . . nobody’s laughing.” . We must be in bad shape. In 2013, he told Ellen he was tired of playing the character, and only does it for the fans. The new film hits Netflix on Feb. 25 on Netflix. Here’s the trailer from Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral in 2019.