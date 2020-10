Tyra Banks was on The Kelly Clarkson Show and said she and actress Maria Bello are in talks to make a Coyote Ugly sequel or reboot. It has been 20 years since the original. Tyra told Kelly, I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back. She said it could be brought back as a film or TV series. Do you want to see a Coyote Ugly sequel or reboot? Do you want a film or TV series?